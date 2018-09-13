Suspect arrested after standoff in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A convicted felon who was able to evade capture on numerous occasions was arrested after a standoff in a Grants Pass neighborhood.
Police said over the past week, they’ve responded to numerous disturbances at a pseudo-trailer park in the 2900 block of Northwest Highland Avenue. Each time, the man involved in the disruptions, identified as Kyle Robert Joseph Young, would flee the residence before police arrived.
On Thursday morning, police received another disturbance report involving Young. This time, officers saw Young run back to his residence and shut the door.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety immediately surrounded the area and brought in negotiators. Eventually, officers learned a 4-year-old girl was inside the residence with Young.
After two hours of negotiation attempts, police secured a search warrant that allowed them to enter the residence. They found Young and the girl inside.
The child was removed from the home and taken to a relative, police said.
Young, a convicted felon with an outstanding warrant for his arrest, was booked in the Josephine County Jail for being a felon in the possession of a firearm, interfering with police and reckless endangering.