Suspect arrested for allegedly abusing middle school-aged girls

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man is being held in the Jackson County Jail on sex abuse charges. Now, police are looking for any additional victims.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Joshua Thomas Campos was arrested for having sexual contact with middle school-aged girls. The Medford man was taken into custody on January 11.
Campos is currently charged with sexual abuse in the first degree, sexual abuse in the second degree, unlawful sexual penetration in the second degree, sodomy in the third degree, and two counts of rape in the third degree. His bail was set at $250,000.
Police said in 2017 Campos abused at least three girls, all between the ages of 13 and 14-years-old. He allegedly met the victims through friends, online and at parties.
Investigators are seeking information about any more potential victims. Anyone with further details is asked to call JSCO Detective Steve Bohn at 541-774-6168. Refer to case number 17-18920.