Suspect arrested for allegedly assaulting a man at a Grants Pass park

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man is behind bars after he allegedly beat up and robbed a victim at a Grants Pass park.

On November 1, a man went to Riverside Park with the understanding that he’d be getting some money he was owed.

Police said during the meeting, 22-year-old Damian Brown allegedly held a knife to the man’s throat and tried to rob him.

When the victim resisted, he was “severely beaten” by Brown, the Grants Pass Police Department said.

As the victim was fleeing, Brown allegedly slashed a tire on the victim’s vehicle.

GPPD said the victim’s injuries included bruises and cuts to his face that required numerous stitches.

Brown was arrested on November 3 for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, and three counts of felon in possession of a weapon.

“No further suspects are outstanding, and there is no further concern for public safety regarding this crime,” GPPD said. “Investigators are attempting to locate additional witnesses. Anyone with information about this robbery and assault is asked to contact Grants Pass Police Detective Sergeant Hamilton at 541-450-6370.”