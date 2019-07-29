Suspect arrested for allegedly dealing meth in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are providing about a case involving a felon who was found with a gun and illegal drugs.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on July 17, detectives with the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team served a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of Flower Lane in Grants Pass. The warrant was issued in connection with a drug investigation.
According to GPDPS, the subject of the search was Robert Goodlette. Officers said he has a history of violent crime including assaulting a police officer.
During the search, Goodlette was found at the residence and taken into custody.
The investigation continued as RADE detectives worked to gather more evidence. In total, they found over a pound of heroin, a little under a pound of methamphetamine, $6,319 in cash, and other controlled substances.
Goodlette was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for numerous charges, including dealing methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and failing to register as a sex offender.