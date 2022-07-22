Suspect arrested for allegedly luring a minor

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police were able to catch an alleged child predator before he could victimize a minor.

The Grants Pass Police Department said on July 22, 40-year-old William Manly of Grants Pass was arrested after he tried to “meet a minor female for the purpose of sexual encounter.”

He was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for two charges of online sexual corruption of a minor and two counts of luring a minor.

“The Grants Pass Police Department reminds parents to be aware of any unusual activity involving their children who are on social media,” police said. “These types of cases are being referred to our agency frequently so we encourage parents to know who is interacting with their children. In this case, our detectives were able to intervene prior to any harm occurring in this case.”