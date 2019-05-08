Suspect arrested for eluding police, hit and run

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A man was arrested for leading police on a chase that ended in a crash.
On the morning of May 7, a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy found a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle parked along Stringer Gap Road.
The deputy tapped on the vehicle’s window. The man inside then drove off, running over the deputy’s foot in the process.
The deputy started to follow the vehicle, but the chase was called off due to the suspect’s erratic driving.
The suspect eventually crashed into a work van parked in a driveway on Redwood Avenue, injuring the driver of that vehicle.
The suspect fled the area on foot, but the deputy involved was able to catch up to him and make an arrest.
The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Brandon William Measel, was booked into the Josephine County Jail on numerous charges, including reckless driving, attempted assault on a public safety officer, and attempting to elude. He also had numerous warrants out for his arrest for theft and drug charges.