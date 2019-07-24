Suspect arrested for encouraging child sexual abuse

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man was arrested for allegedly sharing images of child sexual abuse on Facebook.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in October of 2018, multiple agencies began in investigating an online child pornography case. One of the alleged participants was identified as 32-year-old Derrick Christopher Estrada who lives in the 700 block of Stevens Street in Medford.
On July 17, 2019, Estrada was formally indicted by a grand jury for nine counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree and nine counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree.
Estrada was arrested on July 24. He’s currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on $180,000 bail.
JCSO said the arrest is they were made aware of Estrada’s alleged activity via a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Detective Steve Bohn at 541-774-6168.