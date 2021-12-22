Suspect arrested for flashing gun at Grants Pass bar

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Surveillance footage helped lead investigators to a man who flashed a gun at a local nightclub.

The Grants Pass Police Department said on Saturday night, a man pointed a firearm at a female at the 238 Bar on Williams Highway.

The incident was captured on video surveillance, which helped detectives identify the suspect as 31-year-old Samuel Wyatt Swillinger.

On Tuesday night, Swillinger’s home on Northwest Sunset Drive was searched. Police seized several firearms and a large amount of marijuana.

Swillinger was arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing.

GPPD said no further information will be released at this time.