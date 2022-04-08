Suspect arrested for hate crime in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland police have arrested a man for an alleged bias crime. perhaps better known as a “hate crime.”

Police said they arrested 35-year-old Graham Pedersen on March 26th outside Ashland Hills Hotel.

Pedersen was allegedly harassing and threatening a man of Afghan descent.

According to police, he then pulled out what the victim believes was a knife and charged at the man, punching him in the chest.

Pedersen then reportedly fled the scene on his bike as the victim chased him in his car while calling police.

Officers said Pedersen told them he believed the victim was an undercover cop who was hired to stop him from coming to the Ashland Hills hotel to see his family.

According to police, Pedersen used a racial slur multiple times when describing the victim.

He’s been charged with second-degree bias crime, harassment, menacing, and more.

Thursday, Pedersen pleaded “not guilty” to those charges. His next court date is April 18th.