Suspect arrested for knife-point robbery in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police arrested a man in connection with a knife-point robbery in Medford.
According to the Medford Police Department, a suspect menaced a clerk at the Crown Market on Progress Drive on April 4. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.
MPD shared video surveillance of the robbery suspect after the incident with the hopes someone would recognize him. It wasn’t long before someone identified the man as 36-year-old Anthony James Blank.
Police said Blank appears to have been leading “a transient lifestyle, staying at various motels in Medford.”
At about 1:00 p.m. on April 9, detectives saw Blank walking through the WinCo parking lot. He was arrested without incident.
Blank was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of first degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.