Suspect arrested for lighting RV on fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was arrested for starting a fire that displaced a dozen people.
The fire severely damaged two RVs and spread to a nearby triplex in 400 block of West Clark Street early Tuesday morning.
Following an investigation, Medford police said they determined the fire started in the RV closest to the building. Witnesses said they saw the occupant of that RV flee the scene before police arrived. The man was identified as 64-year-old James Donald Atto Jr.
On January 2 just before midnight, Atto turned himself in at the Medford Police Department.
Officers said they believe Atto intentionally started the fire. His motives are unknown.
Atto was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on three counts of arson in the first degree.