Suspect arrested for murder of missing woman

Yreka, calif. — A missing person case has led to a murder arrest.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a suspect for the murder of 24-year-old Katrina Eblen of Montague.
Deputies say Eblen was last seen at about 11:00 in the evening last Tuesday.
Deputies say during their investigation they identified Jere Thomas Ramey as a person of interest. They also found Eblen’s body. Ramey was questioned and now under arrest, charged with her murder.
A cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy is pending.