Home
Suspect arrested for murder of missing woman

Suspect arrested for murder of missing woman

Crime Local News Top Stories

Yreka, calif. — A missing person case has led to a murder arrest.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a suspect for the murder of 24-year-old Katrina Eblen of Montague.

Deputies say Eblen was last seen at about 11:00 in the evening last Tuesday.

Deputies say during their investigation they identified Jere Thomas Ramey as a person of interest. They also found Eblen’s body. Ramey was questioned and now under arrest, charged with her murder.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy is pending.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics