Suspect arrested for reckless burning in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A man was arrested for allegedly starting fires in Ashland.

At about 7:43 a.m. Thursday, 43-year-old Joshua Roy Worden was seen setting fires in a vacant lot near the 2300 block of Ashland Street, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

When witnesses confronted him, he reportedly fled the scene.

While officers were investigating, Worden came back to the location and was taken into custody for reckless burning, according to JCSO.

“This arrest was a great example of community members staying alert and helping law enforcement to keep us safe,” the sheriff’s office said. “During fire season it is especially important for all of us to have an increased sense of awareness and to keep our community safe. This case is under investigation and no further information is available.”

