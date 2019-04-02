Suspect arrested for shooting two men in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Two southern Oregon men were wounded in a shooting at a Curry County campground.
Investigators said on the afternoon of March 30, a 21-year-old man from Gold Beach and another 21-year-old man from Grants Pass were at Oak Flat Campground in Agness when they were shot by Glen Remy, a resident of Gold Beach.
One of the victims was shot in the foot, the other in the arm. They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.
According to one of the men, Remy drove away from the campground and crashed his vehicle off Agness Road, just outside of town.
Deputies were able to find Remy near his vehicle where he was arrested for assault, reckless endangering, unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office released no further information about the ongoing investigation.