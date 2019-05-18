Suspect arrested for slew of fitness center thefts

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Washington man has been arrested for a spree of thefts at three fitness centers in two cities over the past couple months.
Matthew Mario Malouf, 26, from Edmons, Washington was arrested on Saturday, May 11 for his alleged involvement in the theft and identity theft of several people who attended the Medford YMCA, Village Fitness Medford and the Ashland YMCA.
According to police reports, the victims had credit cards stolen which Malouf then attempted to use – racking up thousands of dollars in the process. However, Medford Police say Malouf was identified through various security cameras and attempted to use one of the cards at Best Buy. He was soon caught at the south Fred Meyer.
Police say Malouf might not have been acting alone. Medford Police say two 21-year-old women, Mikayla Carabello-Olson and Jesslynn Guzman, took off in a car as Malouf was being arrested. They were chased across the California border and were arrested that same day by California Highway Patrol in Yreka.
Malouf was arraigned this week and faces charges of theft and identity theft. His bail is set at $75,000.
