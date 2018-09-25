Suspect arrested for stabbing 3 people on Highway 140

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are releasing details about an incident that occurred on Highway 140 east of White City Monday afternoon.
32-year-old North Carolina resident Kevin Juwan Reed was reportedly traveling with multiple people in a white Dodge Caravan with North Carolina plates on Highway 140. At about 1:30 p.m. three people in the van were allegedly stabbed by Reed, Oregon State Police said.
Before officers arrived, Reed got out of the van near milepost 24. He was found about 45 minutes later near milepost 30. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of assault.
Oregon State Police said 32-year-old Antonie Eugene Kirby and 30-year-old Jemario Deronte Richardson, both from North Carolina, were treated for their injuries and released. 34-year-old Marcus Earl Taylor, also from North Carolina, is still hospitalized in critical condition.
Anyone who may have seen the Dodge Caravan or Kevin Reed on Highway 14 is asked to call OSP at 541-776-6111 and reference case number SP18-359029.