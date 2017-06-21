Suspect arrested in Central Point homicide investigation

Central Point, Ore. – A suspect has been arrested following a reported shooting in Central Point Tuesday night.
Neighbors in the 2800 block of Oakridge Avenue reported a possible disturbance with shots fired around 8:25 p.m.
When police arrived at the scene, a vehicle was seen leaving the scene. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, identified as 55-year-old Susan King, was detained.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 58-year-old Duane Levon King died at the scene. Police did not elaborate as to the nature of Duane King’s injuries.
Susan King was lodged at the Jackson County Jail on charges of murder.
Police have not yet established a clear motive, but they did say Susan and Duane King were married.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 541-774-6800 and refer to case 17-12677.