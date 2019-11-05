Suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery, second suspect still on the loose

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – One of two suspects accused of an armed robbery was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in Douglas County.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in the early morning hours of November 2, a woman called 9-1-1 and said she and a man were robbed at gunpoint by two masked men at a home associated with a marijuana grow in the 2700 block of Alta Vista Road near Eagle Point.
The suspects reportedly drove away from the scene in the victims’ white 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan.
The Volkswagen was later spotted by an officer in Central point, who tried to pull the vehicle over. However, the SUV sped off, along with a white 2012 BMW. The vehicles made it to Interstate 5 and drove north before officers lost sight of them near Gold Hill.
Eventually, the BMW was seen on I-5 in Grants Pass and a deputy chased it through Josephine County until it entered Douglas County. There, deputies successfully used spike strips, but the BMW didn’t slow down. However, the driver crashed near milepost 117 and ran away on foot.
JCSO said the driver was able to hide in the area for several hours before he asked a local person for help. That person was aware of the pursuit and immediately called police, who took the suspect into custody. He was later identified as 36-year-old Nathan Daniel Perkins of Portland.
Perkins was taken to the Jackson County Jail for numerous charges, including robbery, attempting to elude police, coercion and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Deputies say they’re still trying to track down the second suspect and the stolen Volkswagen.
Anyone with further information is asked to call JCSO at 541-770-8333. Refer to case number 19-23095.