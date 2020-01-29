Suspect arrested in connection with Eagle Point shooting

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Eagle Point over the weekend.
The Eagle Point Police Department said just after 11:00 p.m. on January 26, an older SUV reportedly driven by a male was chasing a car driven by a female. At some point during the chase, shots were fired. There were no injuries.
On January 28, EPPD arrested Monique Andrea Mercado for the shooting. She was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Further details are not being released by investigators at this time.