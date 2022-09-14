Suspect arrested in connection with illegal pot grow in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Thousands of illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed in rural Josephine County.

On September 13, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the 6000 block of Lower Grave Creek Road southwest of Wolf Creek regarding an illegal marijuana grow site.

Investigators seized and destroyed more than 9,000 growing marijuana plants and about 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana. Multiple firearms and other marijuana items were also seized.

The property also had numerous electrical, water and solid waste code violations.

David Norman Miller was taken into custody and lodged at the Josephine County Jail for unlawful manufacturing, possession, and delivery of marijuana. He’s also charged with unlawful appropriation of water.

The investigation is ongoing.