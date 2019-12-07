Suspect arrested in February crime spree deemed fit for trial

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The man who is accused of a multi-state crime spree that ended in Josephine County has been deemed fit for trial.
On February 22, Matthew Anthony Fanelli allegedly shot and killed an Uber driver and Denver and took the man’s Cadillac on a crime spree through Wyoming, Utah and Oregon.
When Fanelli arrived in Oregon, he was with Jose Lopez-Jovel at Roseburg Red Robin where police were called for a report of an attempted carjacking. Jose Lopez-Jovel, who had outstanding warrants from Utah, was arrested at the scene.
Police said Fanelli took off, heading south on I-5.
Investigators said during the chase, Fanelli shot a gun several times hitting a Rogue Valley family’s car seat with their son still in it. The child was not hurt.
An OSP patrol car was also shot, disabling it.
When Fanelli made it to Josephine County, he allegedly shot a man and assaulted a woman during a carjacking attempt. But Fanelli’s efforts to steal their car failed. He reportedly couldn’t find the keys and later surrendered on Riverbanks Road.
The man who was shot survived.
Fanelli was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for dozens of charges but whether he was fit to stand trial was in question. But after evidence was brought to light showing Fanelli on the phone in jail, a doctor changed their evaluation.
On Friday, December 6, a judge decided Fanelli was mentally fit to stand trial. However, he did not appear at his own hearing today, even though it was held at the jail where he’s being held.
Fanelli has failed to show up for an estimated five to eight hearings in his case thus far.
A date for the trial has been set for January of 2021.