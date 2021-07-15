Suspect arrested in Jackson County drug raid

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Five pounds of meth and 200 grams of cocaine are off the Rogue Valley’s streets after a five-month-long investigation wrapped up this week.
The Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement task force, or MADGE, executed a search warrant Thursday morning on a small compound in the 1400 block of Agate Road in Eagle Point.
The target of the search warrant was 55-year-old Joel Daniel Dixon.
MADGE said officers are familiar with Dixon, who was out on pre-trial release from a 2020 MADGE case involving multiple pounds of drugs.
In this latest investigation, $7,000 in cash was also recovered at what turned out to be a large-scale illegal marijuana grow. A gun, heroin, and a stolen motorcycle from Los Angeles were also recovered.
Dixon is currently behind bars facing multiple charges.