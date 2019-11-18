Suspect arrested in Pennsylvania missing person case

Now, the wife of that man says her husband confessed to killing Jaime Feden in Las Vegas.
Maureen Chapman said her husband, John Chapman, called her Saturday morning and confessed to murder. She says she’s just learning her husband was living a double life, pretending to visit family and lying about his job.
Maureen said her husband drove her truck to Vegas and the Nevada desert, where the murder allegedly took place. John Chapman has only been charged with kidnapping at this point.
Maureen explained the frantic 6 a.m. phone call from her husband. “He said he had murdered a woman,” she said. Her husband was calling from the Bethel Park Police Department.
His words were: “I killed her because I had to.” Maureen said, “I was in disbelief.”
Jamie Feden is the woman police say John Chapman admitted to murdering. Police said he drove her to Nevada, tied Feden to a post with zip ties, covered her mouth with duct tape and let her suffocate.
Nevada officials are now working to identify a body they found that matches Feden’s description.
Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O’Connor said, “I think she was taken advantage of by someone who was a predator.”
As Maureen Chapman looks at her wedding picture from less than a year ago, she’s learning her husband was living a double life. “Oh my God, it’s sick,” she said. “It’s really sick.”
She said Chapman told her he was going to Vegas in her truck for a work trip after visiting his aunt and uncle in Bethel Park. That truck is now key evidence.
Police said chapman used Jamie Feden’s cell phone to send messages to her family, pretending to be her. Family members said they grew increasingly worried knowing her “tumultuous past” with Chapman.
“I just want the truth as to what happened. I feel I’m owed that,” Maureen said.