Suspect arrested in Spencer Hodgson murder case

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A man was arrested in connection with a Siskiyou County murder case.

On April 8, 2019, a man’s body was found in a ravine northwest of Yreka near the Klamath River. The man was later identified as 31-year-old Spencer Richard Hodgson, a resident of the Klamath River area.

Detectives said Hodgson died from gunshot wounds.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office eventually announced an award of up to $50,000 for information in the case.

On January 7, 2020, 22-year-old Timothy Chase McDonald of Yreka was arrested and charged with murdering Hodgson.

This is a breaking story. NBC5 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

