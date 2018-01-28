Suspect arrested in Medford homicide investigation

Medford, Ore.– 23-year-old Cody Templeton is being held at the Jackson County Jail, suspected of shooting 39-year-old Thomas Peterson.
The shooting happened Saturday morning at an apartment on the 800 block of Ellendale Avenue.
Medford police say Peterson was found inside his home with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died in the hospital.
Detectives say there was evidence of drug activity inside the apartment where the shooting happened. The motive and events leading up to the shooting are still being investigated by Medford police.