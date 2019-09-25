Suspect caught after eluding Medford police

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman was arrested after trying to flee from Medford police officers.
Tuesday morning, the Medford Police Department said a woman was seen slumped over in the driver’s seat of a GMC Yukon with a syringe in her hand. That vehicle was parked on Arlington Drive in southwest Medford.
When an ambulance arrived at the scene, the woman drove away.
The Yukon was later seen traveling recklessly near South Medford High School. The driver evaded capture for several minutes before she ditched the vehicle on Main Street.
The driver, 23-year-old Klarissa Hahn, was found shortly thereafter hiding in a backyard trying to inject drugs, MPD said.
Hahn was booked into the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges, including reckless driving, hit and run, unlawful possession of heroin, attempting to elude police, and reckless endangering.
The GMC Yukon turned out to be stolen, investigators said.
MPD added they were pleased nobody was injured during the incident.