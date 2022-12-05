Suspect caught after trying to elude deputies on Highway 140

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A man was taken into custody after leading police on a chase in Klamath County.

On the afternoon of December 2, someone told police there was an armed person that showed up at an address in the 400 block of Sharp Road. It was reported that the suspect had a bulletproof vest.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said the armed person left the scene before deputies arrived. It was reported that he may have been trying to reach Medford.

As deputies were on their way to Highway 140 in an effort to intercept the suspect, he reportedly returned to the Sharp Road address.

According to KCSO, deputies doubled back and found the suspect driving on Highway 97 toward Highway 140.

After allegedly throwing a gun out of his vehicle and leading deputies on a pursuit for nearly 13 miles, the chase was finally ended when spike strips were deployed near Ridgewater. Once the vehicle stopped, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford. He was lodged in the Klamath County Jail on numerous charges, including felon in possession of a weapon, felon in possession of body armor, menacing, and attempting to elude.