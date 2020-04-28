Suspect caught with nearly $240k in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A South Dakota man was arrested in Klamath County for money laundering.
Oregon State Police said on April 27, 27-year-old Drew Miller was pulled over by a trooper outside of Keno.
When the minivan Miller was driving was searched, the trooper reportedly found $236,000 in vacuum-sealed bags.
Miller was arrested for numerous charges including money laundering, tampering with evidence and conspiracy.’
Investigators didn’t provide further information about where the cash came from, other than to say it likely came from illegal activities.