Suspect charged in newspaper massacre

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (NBC News) – The man accused of shooting five people to death and wounding two more inside the offices of Maryland’s Capital Gazette newspaper has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.
Jarrod Ramos, 38, was charged Friday morning.
Investigators are calling the shooting spree a “targeted attack”
The five killed were identified as Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara.
“This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm,” Bill Krampf, deputy police chief of Anne Arundel County, said at a news conference Thursday night.
Ramos sued the newspaper in 2012 after a column focusing on a 2011 criminal harassment case. Ramos pleaded guilty in that case, and his suit against the Capital Gazette was dismissed.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2ySy6AO