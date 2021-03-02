Suspect charged with murder after assault victim dies in Yreka hospital

YREKA, Calif. – A man is behind bars for allegedly killing another man in Yreka.
Police said on the evening of February 24, there was a reported stabbing at a transient camp on the Yreka Creek Greenway north of Oberlin Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found 53-year-old Joseph Wesley Hendricks on the ground with a significant amount of blood on his face. He wasn’t able to communicate with officers before he was hospitalized.
Near the camp, officers detained a suspect, identified as 20-year-old Noah William Smith. Police said Smith had blood on his face, shoes, shirt, and coveralls he was carrying.
Smith was taken to the Siskiyou County Jail and charged with aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and violating the terms of his probation.
On February 26, Hendricks died from his injuries. After his death, Smith was charged with murder.
Yreka police provided no further information about the ongoing investigation.