Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooing in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A suspect who allegedly drove a stolen vehicle toward a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and injured Wednesday night.
Police said Matthew S. Derby was trying to get inside vehicles parked in the Albertson’s parking lot at about 7:40 p.m. He appeared to be intoxicated at the time.
Derby was able to steal a vehicle before police could arrive. He was spotted about 20 minutes later by a deputy who started to pursue.
According to KCSO, Derby led the deputy on a dangerous high-speed chase, driving the wrong way on the highway and through parking lots.
When Derby was driving across the viaduct on South 6th Street, he lost control. The vehicle spun in the roadway and a KCSO deputy got out of his vehicle an attempt to arrest the Derby. However, Derby accelerated toward the deputy, who fired his gun at the vehicle.
Derby was struck by gunfire, and his vehicle came to rest against a utility pole. He was taken into custody and is currently in critical but stable condition at a Portland hospital.
The deputy was not injured in the incident.
Prosecutors intend to charge Derby with unlawful use of a vehicle, reckless endangering and attempted aggravated murder. Derby already had a warrant out for his arrest for a federal parole violation.
KCSO said other details about the incident are, for the time being, confidential to preserve the integrity of the investigation.