Suspect dead, officer injured in shooting at gas station near Aurora

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KGW) — A shooting at a truck stop near the town of Aurora left a wanted suspect dead and a law enforcement officer injured on Monday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:15 a.m., deputies were called out to the Flying J Truck Stop on Ehlen Road Northeast just off I-5 after a wanted person was spotted outside, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect got into a vehicle and refused to come out, prompting the sheriff’s office to call in the Marion County Interagency SWAT team to assist.

The sheriff’s office said that a shooting happened sometime during the standoff. One officer was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, their current condition unknown. The suspect was also injured in the shooting.

Law enforcement and medical teams provided medical aid at the scene, but the suspect was ultimately pronounced dead.

Ehlen Road was closed between Bents Court Northeast and and Butteville Road during the standoff and subsequent shooting investigation.

It was not immediately clear from law enforcement statements what precipitated the shooting. An investigation into the case will be led by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office and Oregon State Police.

The sheriff’s office said that there is no remaining danger to the community.