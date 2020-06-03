Suspect gets away from police after Shady Cove chase

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Investigators are trying to track down a wanted man after he got away from police.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on June 2 at 8:17 p.m., deputies tried to pull over an unlicensed motorcycle on Highway 62. The motorcycle sped away but the rider lost control about 15 seconds later and hit a guardrail on the north side of Shady Cove.
According to JCSO, the suspect slid down an embankment toward the Rogue River. As he was fleeing, he took off his helmet and deputies were able to identify the man as 36-year-old Josh Glenn Hines.
Hines jumped into the river and swam to the other side, eventually running toward Old Ferry Road.
A perimeter was set up in the area and deputies tried to find Hines, but he escaped.
Hines already had a felony warrant out for his arrest in connection with a weapon charge and a suspended driver’s license. Now he’s facing charges of driving while suspended, eluding police, reckless driving, interfering with police, and failing to perform the duties of a driver.