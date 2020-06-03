Suspect identified in 2007 disappearance of Madeline McCann

LONDON, England – British police say a German man has been identified as a suspect in the case of a 3-year-old British girl who disappeared 13 years ago while on vacation.
Madeleine McCann disappeared in a coastal resort area of Portugal on May 3, 2007.
The long-running case has intrigued Britain for years.
Her parents say Madeleine went missing after they had left her and her twin siblings asleep while they had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.
Officers were tipped off about the German suspect following a 2017 appeal, ten years after the girl went missing.
Metropolitan Police Detective Mark Cranwell said, ”For the inquiry and the investigation team, this is a significant development. We’ve been working on this line of inquiry for a couple of years.
He came into the inquiry in 2017 following the appeal or the interview with Mark Rowley, the AC [Assistant Commissioner] at the time. As a result of that, information came into the inquiry and the investigation team. We did some work around that and identified this male.”
The Metropolitan Police did not name the man, but said he was 43 and was in and around the resort area at the time. He is in prison in Germany for an unrelated matter.
Police are asking for the public’s help, appealing for anyone who was in the area where the girl disappeared in May 2007 to come forward.