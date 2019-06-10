Suspect in 5 Washington State murders arrested

WHITE SWAN, Wash. (KAPP/CNN) – Police say they’ve arrested a fourth suspect in connection with Washington State shooting after a misidentification over the weekend.
They wrongly reported on Sunday that all suspects were captured, saying 35-year-old James Cloud was still on the run.
However, local media outlets reported he was arrested Monday morning.
Four suspects are accused of killing five people and injuring two others beginning Saturday afternoon on the Yakama Reservation in the White Swan area.
The incidents spanned three crime scenes, with one involving an armed robbery of a vehicle.
Three people were found shot to death in one location, another body was found elsewhere and a fifth person died at a hospital.
According to a press release, Cloud also has a federal warrant out for assault with a dangerous weapon.
The FBI is leading the investigation.
Yakama National Tribal Police and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office are also assisting.