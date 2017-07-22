Suspect in Cave Junction shooting on the loose

Cave Junction, Ore. — A shooting suspect is on the loose. Law enforcement is working to track him down. They said he shot a man in front of a convenience store on Redwood Highway.
“Last night, we were dispatched to a reported gunshot victim located over near Speedy Mart in Cave Junction,” said Jason Bayless, Illinois Valley Fire District.
Crews arrived on-scene to find 29-year-old Cave Junction resident Floyd Argus Greenlee bleeding just outside the store.
“Our units went in there, started treating the gunshot victim and then immediately just loaded him up and got him transported out of there,” Bayless said.
Illinois Valley Fire District was just one of the agencies that responded to the shooting. District representative, Bayless, watched the action from across the street.
“There was OSP units all over the parking lot trying talk to witnesses, finding out what was going on,” Bayless said.
Oregon State Police’s suspect in this case is Ronald Jedidiah Fehlhaber. By the time investigators arrived on-scene, Fehlhaber had already taken off – last seen running toward Jubilee Park. Greenlee was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center.
OSP wants to remind the public, if you see Fehlhaber, do not make contact – he is considered armed and dangerous. We’re told Fehlhaber is local, so it’s likely he’s still in the area. If you have any information in this case, you are asked to call police.