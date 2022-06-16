Suspect in Coos County shooting shot and killed after altercation with police

COOS BAY, Ore.– The Coos County District Attorney said a prime suspect in a recent homicide was shot and killed by police Tuesday night.

Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said Matthew Tyler Mikel was killed after the altercation with police at Global Inn on North Bayshore Drive in Coos Bay.

That’s according to Eugene NBC affiliate KMTR.

The station went on to say that the D.A. believes Mikel had known Amber Townsend for at least a year before she was shot to death in Coos County along Highway 540 Saturday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.