Suspect in custody after car rams two Capitol police officers

Friday, when Congress was in recess, the Capitol was put on lockdown after a driver ran into and injured two Capitol police officers near the North Barricade.
NBC News reports the driver got out of the vehicle with a knife and was shot by officers.
The two officers and suspect were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Congressional offices were told to stay on lockdown while police dealt with the external security threat.
The incident comes during a time of extra security after the Capitol was stormed during the January 6 electoral vote.
