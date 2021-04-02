Home
Suspect in custody after car rams two Capitol police officers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A suspect is in custody after two police officers were reportedly hit by a vehicle at the final barrier between the public and the Capitol.

Friday, when Congress was in recess, the Capitol was put on lockdown after a driver ran into and injured two Capitol police officers near the North Barricade.

NBC News reports the driver got out of the vehicle with a knife and was shot by officers.

The two officers and suspect were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Congressional offices were told to stay on lockdown while police dealt with the external security threat.

The incident comes during a time of extra security after the Capitol was stormed during the January 6 electoral vote.

This is a breaking news story. Visit NBC News for updates.

