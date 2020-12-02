Suspect in fatal Ashland shooting claims self defense, court documents show

ASHLAND, Ore. – A man who is behind bars in the Jackson County Jail for allegedly killing a Black man in Ashland says he was acting in self-defense, court documents show.
Ashland police said on Monday, 19-year-old Aidan Ellison was shot and killed by 47-year-old Robert Keegan in the parking lot of the Stratford Inn, where they were both living.
According to the Oregonian/OregonLive, who acquired an affidavit in the case, Keegan claimed Ellison punched him in the face before he shot him.
But, also according to the affidavit, an autopsy showed were no injuries on Ellison’s hands to prove he punched Keegan.
On Monday, Ashland police told NBC5 News self-defense was not being considered.
Keegan is currently being held at Jackson County Jail on numerous charges, including murder and manslaughter.