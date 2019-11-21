Suspect in Klamath Falls shooting identified, arrested

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The suspect who police believe shot three people in Klamath Falls was taken into custody.
The shooting took place at about 12:45 a.m. on November 20 at Fairview Park.
Officers arrived and quickly secured the scene where two people were found dead and a third wounded.
The suspected shooter, 22-year-old Jillian Bradley, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and tampering with evidence.
The two victims who died were identified as 31-year-old Christopher Gregory and 43-year-old Donald Cheatham Jr.
The third victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.