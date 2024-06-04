Suspect in Medford stabbing headed to trial later this month

MEDFORD, Ore.– A woman accused of stabbing another woman to death in Medford is headed to trial later this month.

Hannah “Mel” Marie Martin is charged with robbery in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree.

Medford Police said 31 year-old Brittany Lovrovich was stabbed in the parking lot area of Rumors Lounge on Riverside Avenue on March 22, 2022.

The suspects, Martin and Zackary Carl Helwagen are charged with two counts of second degree murder.

Martin’s case is scheduled to go to trial on June 25.

The defense said they are working on selecting jury members and they have four witnesses they plan to call during the trial.

Martin’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Helwagen, is scheduled to go to trial on September 9.

