Suspect in Shady Cove homicide pleads not guilty in court

SHADY COVE, Ore.– A suspect in a Shady Cove homicide over the weekend appeared in court for the first time Monday.

34 year-old Travis Clayton Driver is charged with second degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said there were reports of an armed suspect on a property in the 23000 block of Highway 62 before noon on Saturday.

That’s north of Shady Cove.

A 911 call took deputies to the Trail Market just up the road in Trail, where the suspect was taken into custody.

Judge Kelly Ravassipour said, “at this time you’ll be placed on a no bail hold. Mr. Driver I just want to encourage you not to discuss this case with anyone. All phone calls are recorded at the jail, and a lawyer should be in to see you later this week.”

Driver pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it will not release the name of the victim until after their autopsy is complete.

