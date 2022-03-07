Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting on Interstate 5

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are releasing details about an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 5 between Rogue River and Grants Pass.

At about 3:16 p.m. Sunday, an Oregon State Police trooper tried to stop a vehicle that was driving recklessly on southbound I-5 near milepost 53.

Police said the vehicle didn’t stop and reached speeds of over 120 miles per hour before crashing into another vehicle at milepost 50.

According to investigators, the suspect got out of his vehicle with knives in each hand and approached the trooper. He was reportedly told to stop several times before the trooper shot the suspect at a close distance.

The suspect, who has not yet been positively identified, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The person the suspect collided with sustained minor injuries.

Southbound I-5 was shut down for about three hours, police said.

The name of the trooper involved will not be released until after the case is presented before a grand jury for review.

During the response to this incident, a northbound tractor-trailer hit an unoccupied Rogue River police cruiser that was parked in the area. There were no injuries in that incident, but it did prompt the closure of the northbound lanes for about an hour.

No further details were released by investigators.