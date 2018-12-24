Suspect injured in Siskiyou County officer-involved shooting

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of December 22, a California Highway Patrol Officer stopped to check a vehicle parked along Interstate 5 north of Weed.
The occupant of the vehicle, who was armed with a weapon, reportedly confronted the officer. That’s when the officer shot at the occupant, who tried to run away. However, the suspect was caught and taken to the hospital.
The officer was not injured.
A criminal investigation is being conducted by multiple agencies. Anyone with further information is asked to call SCSO at 530-841-2900.