Suspect killed after exchanging gunfire with Clackamas County deputies

BORING, Ore. – A suspect is dead following a shootout with police early Tuesday morning.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said late Christmas night, they responded to a call regarding a suspect violating a restraining order in an unincorporated part of the county. The woman who filed the restraining order told police the suspect was somewhere on the property and heavily armed, with a helmet and vest.
Deputies called SWAT for backup. They searched the property but couldn’t find the suspect. The woman was then taken somewhere safe.
At about 4:30 a.m. on December 26, SWAT personnel found the suspect driving his work truck. They tried to pull the suspect over, but a pursuit started, finally ending at the suspect’s home in Boring. Police said the suspect got out the vehicle while wearing a helmet and vest. That’s when the suspect opened fire on deputies, hitting several patrol cars. Deputies returned fire and later found the suspect dead behind the property.
The suspect is not being named at this time. The names of the deputies involved have also not been released.
Police say more details about the incident will be released as the investigation continues