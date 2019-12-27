Suspect leads Medford Police on overnight pursuit

MEDFORD, ORE. — One person is in custody after leading police on an early morning chase through Medford.
It started near Crater Lake Avenue and McAndrews just before 1 am, when police were trying to pull the driver over for a traffic violation and suspicion of driving under the influence.
The driver fled from police driving all over the city for about a half hour. Medford Police had help from Central Point Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police.
Spike stripes were used several times, but it wasn’t enough for force the suspect to stop.
Eventually the suspect turned onto Brookdale from McAndrews and that’s when police did a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, bringing the pursuit to an end.
Medford Police say one person was taken into custody, but it’s unclear what charges they’ll face.
