Suspect poses with K9 who helped catch him

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Detectives working with the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team announced their latest arrest.
On the evening of April 10, police stopped a vehicle leaving a known drug house in the northeast section of Grants Pass.
Officer Gasperson and K9 Match determined there could be drugs in the vehicle, so it was searched. Inside, police said they found a half-ounce of heroin along with, cocaine, Xanax, digital scales, packaging material and over $4,000 in cash.
30-year-old Anthony C. Morrison, who posed for a picture with the K9 who caught him, was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for possession and distribution of heroin. It’s believed more charges will eventually be filed against Morrison.