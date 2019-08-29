Suspect rams patrol car in Josephine County pursuit

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A deputy was hospitalized after a hit-and-run incident on a rural Josephine County road.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of August 28, deputies tried to pull over a black Ford Explorer for reckless driving on Leland Road outside of Wolf Creek.
Instead of stopping when deputies activated lights and sirens, the driver of the Explorer sped away, leading deputies on a pursuit over gravel roads.
A deputy tried to set up spike strip ahead of the pursuit on King Mountain Road. When the Explorer approached, the driver rammed the patrol vehicle as the deputy was halfway out of the driver-side door.
JCSO said the collision pinned the deputy between the door and his vehicle. The deputy’s chest ended up bending part of the door due to the impact.
The collision disabled the suspect vehicle. When a man and woman got out and ran away, the deputy tried to pursue on foot but stopped to evaluate his injuries.
The deputy was taken to the hospital and later released.
The man and woman who were involved in the incident are still being sought by police.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call JCSO at 541-474-5123.