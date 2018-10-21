Suspect rams police car, taken into custody

MEDFORD, Ore.– A suspect is in custody this morning after attempting to elude officers and ramming one police car.
According to Medford Police, officers were attempting to arrest the suspect at Motel 6 Medford South. However, the suspect got into a car and made a getaway ramming a couple cars including one police vehicle.
The suspect then drove through the baseball fields near Alba Drive, hitting a couple fences and then ditching the car. Police say the suspect then crossed I-5 where he was later tracked down by a K-9 unit to an address on Franquette Street between 12 and Earhart Street.
He was taken into custody and is currently housed in the Jackson County Jail. No injuries were reported.
No word yet on what the suspect was wanted by police for. Stay tuned with NBC5 News as we learn more.
