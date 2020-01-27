Home
Suspect rams Seattle police

SEATTLE, Wash. (KING) – The Seattle Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Seattle’s Belltown area.

A suspect was shot and injured in the incident last Wednesday.

Seattle police and King County Sheriff deputies were conducting a narcotics operation after receiving complaints about drug deals happening, police said.

In the footage, police approach a vehicle with a suspect inside and talk with the suspect briefly. It appears when the officers attempt to make an arrest, the suspect drives off and rams a Seattle police squad car.

Shortly after the suspect rams the squad car, officers yell “gun” and then shots are fired.

Police officials said officers saw a gun and fired on the 25-year-old suspect. Officials did not specify if the gun was in the vehicle or if the suspect was actively holding the gun.

