Suspect rams Seattle police

A suspect was shot and injured in the incident last Wednesday.
Seattle police and King County Sheriff deputies were conducting a narcotics operation after receiving complaints about drug deals happening, police said.
In the footage, police approach a vehicle with a suspect inside and talk with the suspect briefly. It appears when the officers attempt to make an arrest, the suspect drives off and rams a Seattle police squad car.
Shortly after the suspect rams the squad car, officers yell “gun” and then shots are fired.
Police officials said officers saw a gun and fired on the 25-year-old suspect. Officials did not specify if the gun was in the vehicle or if the suspect was actively holding the gun.
